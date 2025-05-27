Punjab: Blast in Amritsar on Majitha road, man retrieving ‘consignment’ killed, Babbar Khalsa-ISI link suspected

On Tuesday, May 27, an explosion in a vacant plot of a residential colony on the Majitha Road Bypass, in Amritsar, Punjab, led to the death of a man who had reportedly come to collect a “consignment from the site”. Both arms of the man were blown off in the explosion.

The blast took place at around 9:30 AM on Tuesday morning. After hearing the loud sound, the local villagers immediately informed the Police.

Initially Police thought this may be a case of someone mishandling an old bomb found among metal waste, however, later it emerged that he was already on Police radar.

SSP of Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, stated that the police had already been tracking the individual who later succumbed to his injuries in the blast.

DIG Border Range Satinder Singh has reportedly said that the ISI-backed Babar Khalsa was behind the incident, and there aim was to disturb peace in the region using these explosives.