Rahul Gandhi attacks upper castes again, this time in South America, says India’s education system only favours them

On Sunday (12th October), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred the hornet’s nest after claiming that India’s education system has been designed to only favour the ‘upper caste’ community.

While addressing students in Peru, he alleged, “It (India) has upper castes who dominate the social system and then it has middle castes and lower castes. (The latter) form the bulk of the Indian population.”

“Approximately 90% of the Indian population is middle castes and what are called lower castes. And their history, their tradition, their thought system is not included in our education system,” the Gandhi scion continued to spread lies on foreign soil about India.

“There He Goes Again Ranting Lies On Foreign Soil….”



He thinks that by running these fake narratives he’s going to manage to make a dent in Modi Ji’s image, maybe manages a win against Modi Ji and the best part is he knows he’ll get nowhere.

But the way he shamelessly lies… pic.twitter.com/lSrPyCTxMF — Augadh (@AugadhBhudeva) October 12, 2025

“Our education system is essentially an education system of the top tier of society. So I would like to include the history, the traditions of our, what we call Adivasis, our tribal people, of our middle castes, of our lower castes in that system,” Rahul Gandhi further alleged

“The Indian education system has taken massive damage over the last 10 years because the scientific temper has been destroyed and it has been destroyed by the current government who doesn’t believe in scientific temper, in a scientific way of thinking,” he claimed.

“And I think that is something that needs to be repaired and we need to reintroduce scientific temper, logical thinking into our education system. So those are the type of things that I would do…The idea of free thinking, the idea of being open, the idea of being scientific, of being logical, this is under tremendous attack in India currently. And that’s something that we want to change,” he brazened out.

Rahul Gandhi and his anti-national agenda

After having failed to counter the BJP on issues of development, national security and cultural preservation, Congress has taken it upon itself to divide the Hindu community by exploiting existing fault lines.

Besides promising a caste census, the party has also assured to lift the upper limit on reservation in its 2024 election manifesto.

Rahul Gandhi himself has been campaigning with the slogan ‘Jitni abadi utna haq,‘ hinting at proportional representation in government jobs, admission to colleges and more.

This has the potential to further polarise and divide the society. Not only that, once such demands are fulfilled, it can extend to electoral politics.

Given that India’s demography is changing fast, it may not be long until certain religious communities like Muslims to demand fixed representation based on their population size. It would then be akin to setting the nation on the path to disaster.

The nefarious objective behind the caste census is to divide the Hindus into castes and unify the Muslims, rendering the Hindu majority helpless and weak in the face of Muslim vote bank consolidation.

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, thereby hopes to gain electorally through such a strategy and return to the corridors of power.

While the drastic implications of the exercise of ‘caste census’ may look far-fetched today, it will not take long for the country to plunge into chaos when dangerous ideas of proportional representation manifest in reality.

OpIndia had previously reported how the concept of ‘proportional representation’ turned out to be a disaster for a peaceful country like Lebanon and why India must be wary of it.

In March this year, Rahul Gandhi attacked merit in India as ‘unfair’ to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backwards Castes.