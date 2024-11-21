Rahul Gandhi heckles News18 journalist for asking tough questions, gets schooled in return

On Thursday (21st November), a News18 journalist named Niraj Kumar royally schooled Congress dynast Rahul Gandhi for trying to brand him as a ‘BJP agent.’

The incident occurred during a press conference of the Gandhi scion. Kumar had highlighted 3 allegations levelled by the rival national party BJP against the Congress.

On being confronted with these tough questions, a rattled Rahul Gandhi attacked the News18 journalist and accused him of parroting the BJP agenda.

Why does @RahulGandhi get triggered by tough questions?



When unable to answer, he labeled them BJP questions & started heckling the journalist. pic.twitter.com/JZFoKUiyMt — BALA (@erbmjha) November 21, 2024

It is a common journalistic practice to ask the leader of a national party about accusations made by another rival national party.

However, Rahul Gandhi chose to attribute motives to the questions raised by Niraj Kumar and claimed that he was asking them at the behest of the BJP.

“These are questions of a journalist. We put questions raised by Congress in front of the BJP in a similar fashion. You answer the question. This is my question and not that of BJP”, the News 18 journalist schooled Gandhi scion.