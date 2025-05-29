Thursday, May 29, 2025

Rajasthan: Govt employee Shakur Khan arrested for spying for ISI, visited Pakistan 7 times

Following Operation Sindoor, there has been a major crackdown against the Indian citizens who were spying for ISI and supplying sensitive information to Pakistan Intelligence Officials (PIOs). The latest one to be arrested is a Rajasthan Government employee who has been arrested from the border district of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Government clerk Shakoor Khan, was taken into custody from Jaisalmer, and was later taken to Jaipur for further interrogation.

The authorities discovered several Pakistani Phone numbers in his Phone which Khan couldn’t explain. He also confessed that he had travelled to Pakistan at least seven times in recent years.

Shakoor Khan was working in the Employment Department of Rajasthan.

