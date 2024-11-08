Rajasthan: Minor Dalit girl raped, murdered and thrown into a well in Bikaner, accused Zakir Khan arrested

In Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, the body of a Minor Hindu girl has been found abandoned inside a well. The body was recovered after over 72 hours of work by police. The body was confirmed to be that of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was reported missing by her family on November 2.

As per reports, the victim belonged to the Shyamsar area of the Shri Balaji police station area in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. Upon the family’s complaint, police had detained an accused named Zakir Khan. Zakir Khan, an adult man who is already married, has been reportedly sexually exploiting the minor girl for a long time, after grooming her in the name of love.

When the victim and her family asked Zakir Khan to marry the girl, he convinced her to meet him at a secluded place. Then he killed her and dumped her body in an abandoned well in the Panchu area of Bikaner district, which is adjacent to Nagaur.

Accused Zakir Khan has been presented in court and sent in a 5-day police remand.