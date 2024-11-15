Rampant discrimination and harassment of non-Muslim faculty, students going on in Jamia Millia Islamia, fact finding committee reveals

The fact-finding committee led by Justice (retd) SN Dhingra, and former commissioner of Delhi Police SN Srivastava, formed to investigate the allegations of forced conversion and discrimination at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University has released its report at a press conference yesterday on November 14.

Fact-finding committee releases the report on discrimination of non-Muslims and conversion of Non-Muslims to Islam in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi



The fact-finding committee in its report found that almost every witness deposed about the discrimination of non-muslims… pic.twitter.com/99TThJt76F — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 14, 2024

As per reports, the committee revealed that almost every witness deposed about the discrimination of non-muslims and bias against non-muslims in JMI whether a non-muslim was a student or a member of the teaching faculty.

An assistant professor who is a non-Muslim has stated that she had been facing harassment and insults from the very beginning at the University. A Muslim clerk, who reportedly could not even read the title of her PhD thesis properly, had told her that her thesis was valueless and she wouldn’t achieve anything because she was not a Muslim.

Some faculty members have also alleged discrimination against non-Muslims in the university in the matter of the basic facilities like a cabin, sitting place, furniture and others that should be made available. A staff member who belongs to the SC community had to face insulting comments after he attained the post of Assistant Controller of Examinations. Muslim staffers reportedly passed remarks that how can a ‘high class’ office cabin be given to a ‘Kafir’.

The report by the committee has also revealed that many tribal students often leave the University because they find it extremely stressful to face the rampant discrimination and harassment by the Muslim staff on the basis of their religion.