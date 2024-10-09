Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on 9th October, Wednesday, marking the end of an era. 86-year-old Ratan Tata was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for treatment of age-related ailments.

Earlier in the day, the veteran industrialist was admitted to the ICU of the hospital and his condition was said to be critical.

Just two days ago on Monday, Tata had dismissed rumours regarding his health and had asserted that there was no cause for concern and he was in good spirits. He had said in a statement, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation.”

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, posted the tragic news of Tata’s demise on X. He tweeted, “The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories.”

Later N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, issued a statement confirming the development. He wrote, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

The statement further added, “For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.”

PM Narendra Modi consoled the death of Ratan Tata and posted on 𝕏, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Ratan Naval Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, son of Tata Group founder Jamshedji Tata. He was born on 28 December 1937, and joined Tata Steel in 1961. He became chairman of the Tata Sons in 1991 after the retirement of JRD Tata. He retired from executive position in 2012 after turning 75.