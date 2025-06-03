RCB wins maiden IPL title after 18-year wait, defeats Punjab Kings in the finals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their title drought, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a nail-biting IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Batting first, RCB posted a modest total with Virat Kohli top-scoring at 43 off 35. Support came in small bursts from Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh, and Agarwal. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson led PBKS’s bowling with three wickets each.

Chasing the target, PBKS stumbled after skipper Shreyas Iyer fell for just 1. Krunal Pandya’s miserly spell (2/17) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s key strikes tilted the game RCB’s way. Despite starts from Prabhsimran and Inglis, Punjab fell short—handing Bengaluru their first-ever IPL crown.