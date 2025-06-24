Girl who ‘took responsibility’ for crashing Air India plane in Ahmedabad arrested, wanted to implicate a man who refused to marry her

On Monday (23rd June), the Gujarat police arrested a woman named Rene Joshilda from Chennai after she sent an email claiming ‘responsibility’ for the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“We crashed the Air India plane yesterday. You thought it was a hoax. Now you know we’re serious,” one of her emails read.

During the investigation, the police found that the email IDs used in the threat mails had different iterations of the same name. Further probe led to them to Rene Joshilda, based out of Chennai.

A robotics engineer by qualification, Joshilda worked as a senior consultant at Deloitte. The accused sent out a total of 21 hoax bomb calls to various schools, a medical college and the Narendra Modi stadium.

It has come to light the accused sent the threat mails to falsely implicate a man she loved but had married another woman.

“She had a ‘one-sided relationship’ with a man who married someone else in February.To frame him, she created multiple email accounts in his name and used them to send bomb threats across the country. She also used the dark web to mask her digital footprint,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal informed.