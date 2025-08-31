Sunday, August 31, 2025

Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, understanding on border management and more – PM Modi highlights trust and cooperation in meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

On 31st August, during the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled their meaningful discussions in Kalyan last year and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome. He said the previous discussions gave a positive direction to bilateral ties. The meeting is being held amid tariff war between India and the United States.

PM Modi noted that an environment of peace and stability has emerged following the disengagement along the border. He added that both nations’ special representatives reached an understanding on border management and significant steps have been taken for the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. He also mentioned the resumption of direct flights between the two countries which reflects renewed cooperation.

He emphasised that the partnership between India and China is tied to the interests of 2.8 billion people, which in turn benefits humanity at large. PM Modi stressed the importance of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, and congratulated China for its successful chairmanship of the SCO.

