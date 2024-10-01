Ritu Rathee opens up about divorce rumours with YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka ‘Flying Beast’: Here is what she said

In an emotional video captioned ‘reality’ shared by Ritu Rathee, she addressed the rumours of her separation from YouTuber husband Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast. The rumours emerged from a video where Ritu Rathee sought advice on her troubled marriage from Premanand ji Maharaj.

Ritu Rathee in her video titled ‘Reality’ said that her marriage was going through a rough patch but she did not need the support of social media.

“Whatever it is, it is my personal issue. If I had to place it publicly, my dear Ritu’s army, I have Instagram to announce. We had an altercation, but does that mean you will tell me what kind of man he is,” Rathee said.

“There are very few people who deserve respect. I know that man inside and out. I don’t need to know whether he was genuine or loyal from you. I have seen that man fighting in every situation. This is a problem of our society, and we have to interfere in others’ problems. I don’t need society’s support. Definitely, I don’t need social media support,” she added.

Gaurav Taneja, a former pilot for AirAsia, runs three successful YouTube channels – Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari ke Papa.