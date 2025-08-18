Russian President Putin calls PM Modi to share details about his meeting with US President Trump in Alaska

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday, August 18, and shared insights about his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Notably, Putin met Trump in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine war as they try to work out a way to end the war in Eastern Europe.

Sharing news about the call, PM Modi posted on X, “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard.”

PM Modi underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard.

Notably, US President Trump has been trying to pressurise India to stop buying Russian oil and has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products in an attempt to stop India from buying Russian oil. However, so far, India has refused to succumb to the pressure from Trump.