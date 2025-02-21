Sambhal, UP: Friday azan performed without loudspeakers, maulna climbs atop roof to call for prayer

In Sambhal, UP, the Friday azan (call for prayer) was performed without loudspeakers after the loudspeakers were removed as per government order. As per reports, a mosque staffer was seen calling for prayer manually on top of the mosque.

It is notable here that using loudspeakers in religious places was banned, and the order was strictly implemented after the Sambhal violence last year. In December 2024, a Maulana was detained and penalised for using loudspeakers for azan.

On 24th November, during the second round of court-mandated survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhala , an Islamist mob gathered outside the mosque and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at police, opened fire at police personnel and set ablaze vehicles and shops.