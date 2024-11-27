On 24th November, violence broke out in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when a team of local authorities went to Jama Masjid to conduct the second round of a court-ordered survey. Thousands of Muslims gathered outside the mosque. When the police asked them to leave, they became irked and started pelting stones. The mob set several vehicles ablaze and opened fire at the police using locally made guns. More than 20 police personnel were injured, and at least four mobsters were killed in friendly fire. As per media reports, seven FIRs have been registered in the matter. In one of the FIRs…

Source: UP Police

All the FIRs have been registered under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 109(1), 121(1), 324(5), 326(g), 309(4), 223, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita, 2023, Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932, and Sections 2 and 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. This particular FIR was registered based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shah Faizal. The FIR has been registered against six named individuals (Gulbuddin Hikmatyar, Sultan Arif, Hasan, Mujya, Faizan, and Samad) and 150–200 unidentified persons.

Details of the FIR

According to the FIR, SI Mohammad Shah Faizal stated that he was deployed to maintain law and order at Jama Masjid, Sambhal, in relation to the court-ordered survey at the Hair Har Mandir, along with Constable Gopal Singh, Constable Nishant Malik, and other police personnel. They were stationed in the Deepasarai post area. During that time, SI Faizal received information that a crowd was gathering at Nakhasa crossing to protest against the survey. They acted upon the information and reached the location with other police personnel and Leopard staff.

At around 12:25 PM, a crowd of about 150–200 persons gathered at the Nakhasa crossing and vandalised the CCTV cameras installed in the area. They attacked police personnel with sticks, rods, and stones with intent to kill. Despite the efforts of SI Faizal and the accompanying police force, including the Leopard personnel and duty staff present at the spot—such as SI Virendra Kumar, HC Vinesh Kumar, Constable Pushpendra Kumar, Constable Sunny, and Constable Akshay Tyagim the mob did not relent.

Additionally, unidentified individuals from the crowd, with the intent to kill, began throwing stones and assaulting the police with sticks and rods, obstructing their official duties. Despite repeated attempts to reason with them, they did not stop. Acting in unison, the mob set fire to SI Faizal’s private motorcycle (Bullet No. UP38M8166) and the government Leopard motorcycle (Apache No. UP38AG0168). They attempted to snatch his government pistol, which he managed to hold onto tightly. However, the mob succeeded in snatching the magazine of the pistol, including 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

SI Faizal was able to identify six persons in the crowd and mentioned there were 100–200 unidentified persons along with the identifiable ones. The incident caused widespread panic in the area, and residents closed the doors of their shops and houses out of fear. SI Faizal added that public order was completely disrupted because of the mobsters engaging in violence.

To control the mob, the police force had to use 10 blank cartridges and 10 plastic pellets from the anti-riot gun. Furthermore, five tear gas shells from the tear gas gun were fired by the police personnel to defend themselves. As the present police force was unable to disperse the crowd, SI Faizal informed the Station House Officer (SHO) via phone and requested additional police force for assistance. Soon, additional police personnel arrived at the spot and helped disperse the mob using mild force.

According to the complaint filed by SI Faizal, the unidentified mob violated Section 163 of the BNSS imposed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal. During the attack, SI Faizal, Constable Gopal Singh, and Constable Nishant Malik sustained injuries. He noted that the actions of the unidentified mob were of a highly serious nature.

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

However, on 24th November, during the second round of court-mandated survey at Jama Masjid, Islamist mobsters gathered outside the mosque and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at police, opened fire at police personnel and set ablaze vehicles and shops. At least 20 police personnel were injured during violence and four mobsters were killed in the mayhem, likely from illegal guns carried by rioters.

In the aftermath of the Sambhal violence on 24th November, police have clarified that the deaths of three individuals occurred due to firing by rioters, not by the police. Post-mortem reports revealed that two victims were shot with country-made pistols, while the a 315-bore bullet was found inside the body of another victim, a type not used by Uttar Pradesh Police. Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police initially fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob but were fired upon by rioters.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

OpIndia’s detailed report on petition filed at the court can be checked here.