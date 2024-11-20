On 19th November, a court-ordered survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. As information about the court orders reached local Muslims, they gathered around Jama Masjid and started protesting against it. According to media reports, religious slogans were raised during the protest.

The Advocate Commissioner, who arrived for the survey hours after the court directed it, was accompanied by a heavy police force. Additional police forces were deployed, given the tense situation in the area, to maintain law and order. The police dispersed the crowd, and the survey was conducted peacefully for around two hours.

While the Muslim side has claimed that nothing incriminating was found during the survey, the findings will be examined by the court during the next hearing on 24th November.

Notably, the controversy around Sambhal’s Jama Masjid is not new. Once the survey was ordered, the region became communally charged. The market in the area was abruptly shut down.

Approximately four months ago, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had conducted a detailed survey of the mosque without triggering such tensions. However, the court’s directions to appoint a Court Commissioner and orders to submit a report by 29th November heightened concerns within the Muslim community. Several Muslim shopkeepers closed their businesses and rushed to Jama Masjid, while members of the Hindu community also closed their shops and returned home, due to the tense atmosphere.

The administration issued appeals for peace and communal harmony, urging locals not to believe in rumours or provocative messages circulating on social media. The police warned of strict action against individuals spreading misinformation that could lead to communal tension. Furthermore, appeals were made from the mosque itself to maintain peace. Although tensions flared during prayer time, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi managed the crowd, averting any potential law and order situation.

Additional police forces were deployed by SP Vishnoi from six police stations, including Sambhal Kotwali, Nakhasa, Hayatnagar, Kailadevi, Hazrat Nagar Gadhi, and Asmoli, to manage the situation. The atmosphere remained tense during the survey, and the police remained vigilant throughout.

Court Commissioner Ramesh Chandra Raghav, accompanied by District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pensia, SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, SDM Vandana Mishra, and other officials, completed the two-hour survey. As they exited Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the situation stabilised.

Petitioner claims signs of temple, invokes religious prophecy

In his petition, Vishnu Shankar Jain asserted that the site showed signs of its Hindu origin. He cited carvings and symbols that indicated the presence of a Hindu temple. He also highlighted the significance of Sambhal in Hindu belief, as it is the prophesied birthplace of Kalki Avatar, an incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu, who will take birth towards the end of the Kaliyug.

The court, in its order, instructed the submission of a detailed report supported by photography and videography of the site. The findings will be reviewed by the court on 29th November 2024 to decide the next course of action. Meanwhile, an additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure peace.