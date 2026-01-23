On 22nd January, the Srinagar Police in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Gahrwal district arrested a man named Sameer Jafri for allegedly posing as a Hindu Brahmin youth to lure a Hindu girl into a love jihad trap, rape and blackmail her. The action came after the victim lodged a complaint accusing Sameer Jafri of posing as Sameer Dwivedi to befriend and sexually exploit her under the pretext of marriage, and threatening to publish her obscene photos and videos.

The accused is a resident of Alaknanda Vihar in Srinagar. According to the victim, she and Sameer Jafri studied at the Gahrwal University, where Jafri introduced himself as Sameer Dwivedi. She alleged that Sameer posed as a Hindu youth, befriended her, and, after gradually gaining her trust, he raped her on false promises of marriage. The accused recorded her obscene videos and pictures. Later, he threatened to circulate these obscene visuals on social media if the victim refused to comply with his demands. Sameer Jafri allegedly blackmailed the victim repeatedly for money.

BREAKING: Pahari Hindu girl attempts suicide after Muslim youth auctioned her for Rs. 12 lakh in a chat group in Srinagar Garhwal, Uttarakhand.



Reportedly, the accused had posed as a Hindu to trap her and began blackmailing her after his real identity was revealed.



He shared… pic.twitter.com/nwvMQt5Suf — Angry Saffron (@AngrySaffron) January 21, 2026

When the woman refused, the accused’s behaviour became more aggressive. In her complaint, the victim alleges that the accused threatened to publish her private photos and videos on social media and also threatened to kill her, causing severe mental distress.

On Tuesday (20th January), former District Panchayat member Lakhpat Bhandari reached the Srinagar Police Station along with his supporters to demand action against Sameer Jafri. The next day, the victim arrived at the police station with Lakhpat Bhandari and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR. In view of the seriousness of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri, Sarvesh Panwar, directed immediate arrest and effective investigation. Following this, a special police team was formed under the leadership of Inspector-in-Charge Kuldeep Singh.

In no time, the police traced Sameer Jafri and arrested him. Originally from Jatpura village under Mandawalli Police Station precinct in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, Jafri was residing in the Srinagar area in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Gahrwal district. Currently, the police is interrogating the accused Muslim youth, and further investigation is being conducted.