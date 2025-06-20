Sanjay Bangar’s transgender daughter Anaya Bangar asks BCCI and ICC to allow her to play women’s cricket

Anaya Bangar, daughter of ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has asked the ICC and BCCI to allow transgenders to play in women’s cricket. Anaya, who was earlier known as Aryan, shared an eight-page scientific report that monitors her progress after going through Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

In a video on Instagram, 23-year-old Anaya saidthat she collaborated with Manchester Metropolitan University to analyse her fitness levels—such as muscle strength, oxygen levels, and endurance—following a year of HRT. She said that her physical characteristics are now in the normal range for cisgender female athletes.

Anaya said, “This report is not opinion—it’s actual data that reflects how my body has altered. Her post ended with a powerful question: Science says I’m eligible for women’s cricket. Is the world ready to accept that truth?” Currently, transgender players are not allowed to play in women’s cricket under the ICC rules set in 2023.