Mirzapur police have released a detailed press note following the arrest of six individuals, including folk singer Saroj Sargam and her troupe members, for allegedly making derogatory remarks and singing objectionable songs against Hindu deities on social media platforms. The accused were arrested with their musical instruments and sent to jail following a detailed investigation. It also came to light that Sargam and Bind had converted to Christianity around 10 months ago.

According to the police press note, Saroj Sargam, along with her husband Ram Milan Bind and associates, had uploaded a controversial song on her YouTube channel that contained alleged obscene and disrespectful references to Goddess Durga. The video drew widespread outrage among Hindu groups, prompting swift action by the authorities.

The Mirzapur Police took to X to share details of the case. “Saroj Sargam, who made obscene and derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses on her YouTube channel, has been arrested along with her troupe members. They have been sent to jail with their instruments. We are committed to taking stern action against those spreading communal disharmony,” the official X account of Mirzapur Police tweeted.

Background of the case

The case came to light after a video clip of Saroj Sargam singing an objectionable song went viral. Hindu organizations and locals lodged complaints demanding action. Subsequently, Kotwali City Police Station, Mirzapur registered a case on 23 March 2025 under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

After technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police teams located the accused, leading to the arrests on 23–24 September 2025.

The arrested individuals

Those arrested include folk singer Saroj Sargam (35), a resident of Gaura, Mirzapur, and her husband Ram Milan Bind (40), from Handia, Prayagraj. Along with them, troupe members Seeta Lal Kol (38) and Pujan Kol (30), both residents of Mirzapur; Prem Sagar Prajapati (35), from Kotwali Dehat, Mirzapur; and Rajesh Kumar Yadav (34), from Saray Mamrej, Prayagraj were also taken into custody. Police confirmed that all six were apprehended along with the musical instruments used in their performances.

Police action and findings

The investigation revealed that Saroj Sargam and her husband had been involved in preparing and circulating such objectionable content for financial gain. They allegedly performed songs targeting different communities and religions, including Hindus, Dalits, and backward classes, to attract online attention and earn money.

During interrogation, Saroj and Ram Milan admitted that they had written and sung the song deliberately to gain popularity on social media. The troupe would perform such songs at local events, record them, and upload them on YouTube for monetary benefits.

Police sources disclosed that Sargam’s YouTube channel has over 60,000 subscribers with nearly 35–40 videos uploaded. The digital devices and evidence seized from them are now being examined by a forensic team.

SSP Barma said that acting on the viral video, an FIR was registered on September 19. The investigation confirmed the involvement of Saroj Sargam and her husband, both of whom were arrested. Four other persons from her team were later held after their names surfaced during the probe.

During interrogation, Bind revealed that he managed a folk song troupe and for the controversial song on Goddess Durga, he had been hired by one Rajveer Singh Yadav.

The investigation also found that Sargam had encroached upon 15 bighas of forest land, which was freed in a joint operation by forest and police departments. Legal proceedings are being pursued in this regard.

Multiple FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 143, 283, 332, 336, 341, 353, 504, and 67 of the IT Act. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading hate, obscenity, or communal disharmony through social media.