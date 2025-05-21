SC grants bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, orders SIT in ‘Operation Sindoor’ post case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested over social media posts linked to Operation Sindoor. But the Court didn’t halt the investigation—instead, it ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an IG-rank officer, including one woman officer, and excluding Haryana and Delhi cadre cops.

As part of his bail, Mahmudabad must surrender his passport, avoid any further commentary on the terrorist attack or India’s response, and fully cooperate with the probe.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant questioned the timing and tone of the professor’s comments, calling them “dog-whistling” and lacking in “neutral and respectful” language. The Court noted that while free speech is protected, such moments demand responsibility—not popularity.

The State remains free to add more evidence, and the bench clarified that bail was granted only to aid further investigation—not as a clean chit.