SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch cleared in probe: Reports

As per news reports, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe. The investigation found nothing incriminating against Buch as per the India Today report.

The investigation into Madhabi Puri Buch took place after short-seller Hindenburg Research and the opposition Congress part leveled serious allegations of conflict of interest and financial misconduct against the SEBI Chairperson. Now, Madhabi Buch will complete her tenure in February 2025 as scheduled.

Hindenburg Group, which has been after India’s Adani Group for a while’ suggested that Madhabi Buch may have undisclosed financial ties to the Indian Billionaire’s group, which has also been under investigation.

Notably, Hindenburg is a short seller which makes money by tanking companies’ shares.