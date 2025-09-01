Senior Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj on Monday courted controversy after publicly endorsing former Trump aide Peter Navarro’s controversial anti-Brahmin remarks.

In a post on X, Raj wrote, “मैं @RealPNavarro से पूरी तरह सहमत हूँ।” He noted that Navarro, a key advisor to Donald Trump, had alleged that “Brahmins are profiteering by buying cheap Russian oil, refining it, and selling abroad, while ordinary Indians gain nothing.”

Raj amplified the claim by asserting that private Indian refiners are largely controlled by upper castes, while so-called lower castes would take “decades, perhaps centuries” to establish their presence in the refining sector.

He added, “It is true that upper-caste corporate houses are buying Russian crude, refining it, and reselling to other nations, without benefiting common Indians.”