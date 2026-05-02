Sex racket in Kerala: Police arrest 2 Bangladeshi women running prostitution network, accused have been living illegally in India

Two Bangladeshi women were apprehended by the authorities during a crackdown in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. They were part of a prostitution network and stayed in the country illegally. The development transpired in the Karyavattom region following a late-night operation by Kazhakoottam police based on information from the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The women had been in the city for almost a month, according to the authorities, and they are suspected of being a part of a wider local syndicate. 6 more people were captured from the property during the operation. The group rented that residence earlier this month by pretending to be medical professionals. Two distinct cases have been submitted, including the two women’s unlawful stay and the group’s involvement in prostitution.

Additionally, police reported that a Thiruvananthapuram’s spa had lately witnessed similar arrests involving 2 other Bangladeshi women, suggesting a larger network. Now, enforcement agencies are trying to identify to find and prosecute foreign nationals who are in the state with fake documents and participating in illegal activities.