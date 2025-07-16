Shahjahanpur: Hindu organisation disrupts missionary gathering, women were promised with ‘childbirth’ and other benefits

A case of religious conversion using emotional promises came to light on Sunday, 13th July, in the Sindhauli area of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, near a Gurdwara. Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini raided a house after receiving information about suspicious gatherings.

During the raid, several people managed to flee, but the group caught a few and called the police. Six individuals were later taken into custody.

According to the members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, Christian missionaries were allegedly trying to convert people by offering promises like childbirth and other benefits. They claimed to have recovered a Bible and other religious items from a young man’s bag during the raid. When asked about their faith, some women present reportedly said they believed in “Prabhu” (Lord), raising further suspicion for the group.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that the six detained individuals are being questioned. He has directed officials to check their bank account details to trace any financial dealings or possible foreign funding.

Initial investigation suggests that people were being gathered based on religious grounds and motivated to convert using emotional and material promises. The police have started a deeper probe and assured that action will be taken based on facts.