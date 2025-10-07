In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a chargesheet against six accused, including Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and his close aide Neetu alias Nasreen, for running a nationwide illegal religious conversion network stretching from Lucknow to Mumbai.

According to the investigation, the racket involved foreign funding, crores worth of properties, and a systematic plot to lure Hindu and Sikh women into religious conversion through manipulation, intimidation, and threats. Shockingly, a staff member of the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court is also among the accused.

Foreign funding and massive asset trail

The ATS probe revealed that crores of rupees were funneled from Dubai-based companies into Indian accounts. The funds were routed to Neetu Nasreen and her husband, Naveen Rohra, who allegedly used the money to purchase multiple properties worth crores in Balrampur and nearby districts. Court staffer Rajesh Upadhyay reportedly assisted in several of these transactions.

Radical plot to undermine democracy

Investigators claim that Changur Baba’s gang was not just converting individuals but working toward a larger goal: to weaken India’s democratic system and establish Sharia law. The group had even planned to build a training center to spread extremist ideology and destabilize the nation.

ED probe confirms Dubai links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has joined the probe and found solid evidence of multi-crore foreign remittances tied to the racket. So far, assets worth over ₹13 crore, including luxury cars and high-value land, have been seized.

Chargesheet filed, investigation ongoing

The ATS has submitted its chargesheet before the NIA Court in Lucknow. While the court is yet to take cognizance, all six accused, Chhangur, Nasreen, Rashid, Sabroj, Shahabuddin, and Rajesh Upadhyay are currently in jail. Investigations continue to trace the full extent of the network and uncover any remaining links to foreign handlers or extremist organizations.