The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recently exposed a Rs 100 crore Islamic conversion racket run by Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba in Balrampur. This jihadist racket luring non-Muslims, especially Hindu girls, into conversion through romantic relationships, force or allurement, however, is not the first such case; rather, it is yet another player executing a sinister playbook of love trap, sexual coercion, blackmail, and foreign funding targeting and converting Hindus to Islam.

Even as the Islamo-leftist ecosystem is hell bent on establishing the narrative that Love Jihad is a BJP-orchestrated conspiracy theory, hoax and yet another form of ‘Islamophobia’, a systematic operation of targeting Hindu women for conversion through the ensnarement of love, manipulation, coercion, and financial incentives is being carried out by various Islamist organisations.

While a Muslim youth getting slapped inside a Hindu temple for harassing young girls makes headlines in big Indian and foreign newspapers, the cases of grooming Jihad and Islamic conversion rackets targeting Hindu minor girls do not even qualify as newsworthy. However, it is pertinent to delve into the murky waters of this jihadist anti-Hindu conspiracy to unravel the recurring pattern and the Islamist ploy of bringing demographic change besides asserting Islamic dominance.

The Jamaluddin-run Islamic conversion racket

On the 5th of July 2025, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Jamaluddin alias ‘Chhangur Baba’ along with his wife, on Saturday (5th July) from Gomti Nagar. Jamaluddin ran an Islamic conversion racket spread across the country. This racket run by Jamaluddin involved foreign funding worth hundreds of crores. It has been reported that Jamaluddin received foreign funding of approximately Rs 500 crores, with Rs 200 crores confirmed and the remaining Rs 300 crores allegedly sent through Nepal.

More than 100 bank accounts were opened in the border districts of Nepal, including Kathmandu, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi, and Banki, receiving money from Islamic countries.

His entire family was involved in the racket. Jamaluddin’s son, Mehboob and a close aide were arrested by the ATS in April this year. Subsequently, following an investigation, the ATS registered a case against 10 people including Jamaluddin, who had a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

Jamaluddin used to provide money to Muslim men for luring Hindu women and converting them to Islam. The Muslim men used to fake their identities and take Hindu names to target Hindu women. Jamaluddin used to perform Muslim marriages (Nikaah) of these Muslim men with Hindu women whom they lured or forced to convert. He and several members of his gang reportedly travelled to Islamic countries around 40 times.

Chhangur Baba had a fixed incentive structure for conversions. Rs 15-16 lakh was fixed for conversions of Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya women, Rs 10-12 lakhs for OBCs and Rs 8-10 lakhs for other castes. The accused Chhangur Baba had also published a book, ‘Shijra-e-Tayyaba’, meaning ‘To propagate Islam’.

Not only Hindu girls, but Hindu men have also been on the radar of Jamaluddin’s gang. A Hindu man named Sanchit, who used to work as a sweeper at Chhangur Baba’s residence, revealed that Jamaluddin tormented him and his family for refusing to convert to Islam. Besides threats and torture, Jamaluddin also offered financial inducements to his targets for conversion to Islam.

The Hindu victim told the media that Jamaluddin aka Chhangur Baba tried to lure him to convert to Islam by offering him Rs 5 lakh, and even promised to build his house and gift him a bike. When Sanchit rejected the offer and refused to convert to Islam, Chhangur Baba threatened to kill him.

In another case linked to Chhangur Baba, a 15-year-old Hindu girl was lured, trapped, and sexually exploited by her Muslim neighbours Aamir Hussain and his sister Neha Khan and subsequently by others under the control of Chhangur Peer’s gang in Haryana’s Faridabad. Her Hindu identity was systematically erased, she was forced to offer Namaz, eat meat, wear Burqa, and her abuse was filmed to be used as blackmail by her captors.

In Lucknow, a Hindu woman named Manvi Sharma was lured by a Muslim man, Meraj Ansari, who posed as ‘Rudra Sharma’ to trap her. She was taken to Kanpur, forcibly converted to Islam, and married off under the supervision of Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Peer. Later, she was tortured and blackmailed with obscene videos.

In Balrampur, a Hindu man, Harjeet, was harassed, blackmailed, and ultimately forced to convert to Islam by Chhangur Peer and his aide Abdul Mabdud. Lured with job promises, then threatened with false cases, he later returned to Hinduism.

UP ATS busted an Islamic conversion racket which targeted differently-abled children and village girls

Back in 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) unearthed a mass conversion racket and arrested Maulana Mohammed Umar Gautam and his accomplice Mufti Qazi Jehangir from Delhi for allegedly forcing over 1,000 people to adopt Islam. The duo, who ran an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC), along with their other associates, were charged for mass conversion of people into Islam through inducements such as marriage, job and money and mental pressure.

The perpetrators brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers, as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited.

The ATS recovered a list with the names of 31 non-Muslim girls who fell into their conversion trap, and most of these girls belonged to rural areas. On questioning, the accused reportedly told the ATS officials that it was easier to brainwash girls living in villages into embracing Islam. They are mostly uneducated and belong to lesser privileged families. So it becomes easier to lure them with jobs and financial aid, which is exactly what Umar Gautam did to lure his target into embracing Islam.

It was reported that the conversion racket run by Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam had funding from India’s most wanted terrorist and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. This conversion racket was being operated as a ‘motivation camp’. Moreover, Islamic Dawah Centre- Umar Gautam’s organisation’s links with the infamous Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s aide were also unearthed. It also emerged that Pakistan’s ISI was also funding this conversion racket.

The ATS launched a manhunt to trace students of the Noida Deaf Society (NDS) who were coerced to convert to Islam in the past few years.

Dalit girl abducted from Prayagraj, taken to Kerala for forced conversion and prepped for Jihad

In June 2025, an underage girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was trapped and brought from her village to Kerala, where she was forced to embrace Islam and recruited for terrorist operations. A 15-year-old Dalit girl was lured from her village in the Phulpur area of Prayagraj and was then transported to Kerala by 19-year-old Kahkasha Bano and 25-year-old Mohammad Kaif, where she was forced to convert to Islam and coerced into preparing for jihad. The shocking matter came to light on 28th June after Guddi Devi reported that a local woman named Kahkashan alias Darkasha Bano took her daughter in the name of better opportunities and money. The Hindu Dalit girl was also molested by Mohammad Kaif.

The police suspected that an inter-state jihadi nexus has been operating to lure Hindu girls to Islam and train them for Jihadist activities.

According to DCP Gunawat, the girl was exposed to dubious people who initially enticed her with money, then persuaded her to change her religion and later pressured her to participate in extremist activities. He mentioned that Bano seemed to be associated with a Kerala-based organisation that uses compulsion and seduction to convert young females before preparing them for jihad.

The police said that Bano is a part of an organised gang also involved in terrorist and anti-national activities by luring poor and Dalit girls, brainwashing them and forcing them to convert their religion.

Two Hindu sisters brainwashed, recruited into an Islamic conversion network linked to J&K and ISIS fronts

In June 2025, two Hindu sisters from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district were brainwashed and converted to Islam. The elder sister was the first to fall victim to the vicious trap of religious grooming and conversion by her own friend named Saima, who was from Udhampur, J&K. Later on, she groomed her younger sister. Both sisters were missing for several months.

The elder daughter used to study at Dayalbagh Educational Institute in Agra. There she came in contact with Saima, who was a Muslim. The family of the victims told police that their elder daughter was so brainwashed by Saima that she disappeared in 2021. She returned after some time, but she was not the same person anymore. The family said that after coming back, she began brainwashing her younger sister. Subsequently, both sisters disappeared from their home on March 25, 2025.

After a case was registered, the police launched an investigation and found that the case followed the pattern of religious conversion of vulnerable Hindu girls, similar to what was shown in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. The Hindu sisters transitioned from being a victim of an Islamic conversion racket to an active part of the same jihadist gang.

UP: Religious conversion racket operated by Hina busted in Moradabad, husband Mustafa used to pressurise Hindu women to convert

In September 2024, the Uttar Pradesh police exposed an Islamic conversion racket in the Moradabad district. This racket was run by a married Muslim couple, Mustafa and Hina. They operated a conversion racket in the guise of their sewing and embroidery centre. Mustafa was also accused of sexually abusing a Hindu girl and recording it. He had also threatened the victim that he would leak her obscene video. The Police arrested the accused duo after a Hindu girl lodged a complaint.

Mustafa also used to pressure the Hindu girls and women who came to the centre to eat with him. Whenever the Hindu girls and women refused to comply, he would keep on insisting and harassing them.

The Kerala Story: Lived reality of Hindu victims dismissed by Islamo-leftists as ‘propaganda’

While Islamists and their left liberal cheerleaders often deny the prevalence of love jihad, outrightly dismissing the lived reality of the Hindu victims as ‘hoax’ and ‘conspiracy theory’, organised efforts by Islamists to humiliate, subjugate and convert non-Muslims to Islam have been ongoing at a large scale across the country, especially in Kerala.

Muslim youth in the state often entice Hindu and even Christian females at the urging of their religious leaders. These girls are married and converted to Islam before they are shipped to Middle Eastern nations like Syria and Iraq, where they are either utilised as sex slaves or as terrorists.

Kerala has been recognised as a significant centre for ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), with its origins traced back to 2013 in the state. It established a foothold there, creating modules that encourage religious conversions in early 2014. The prohibited terrorist group, Popular Front of India (PFI), is primarily responsible for turning Kerala into a hotspot for ISIS recruitment.

Kerala has seen a large number of conversions, particularly between 2008 and 2009. The females were transferred to ISIS along with their Muslim husbands. The horrifying tales finally gained attention in 2016 after they were first detained and then investigated in Afghanistan. The instance of the four girls who joined ISIS in 2016 with their spouses was one of the most infamous cases.

They were identified as Merrin Jacob Pallath alias Mariyam, Nimisha alias Fathima Isa, Raffaela and Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha. Nimisha was Hindu, while the other three were Christians. Nimisha wed an MBA graduate from Palakkad named Bexin Vincent. They took the names Fathima and Isa after their conversion.

Merrin Jacob was married to Bestin Vincent, also known as Yahiya, Bexin’s brother. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified the architect behind this entire plan as Abdul Rashid Abdulla, a resident of Kasargod, whom Sonia Sebastian married in 2011. Raffaela was married to a doctor from Kasargod named Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil. Kerala has a hotbed of radical Muslims working for ISIS in war-torn countries.

In 2016, cases of systematic love jihad were reported in the media. In July 2016, Mini Vijayan, a military official, alleged that her daughter Aparna had been forcefully converted to Islam. Aparna was traced to Sathyasarani, or the Markazul Hidaya Educational and Charitable Trust in Malappuram. Aparna later appeared before the court and claimed to have converted to Islam and that she did not wish to go back to her mother. It turned out that Aparna had married an auto-driver named Aashiq from Malappuram. Investigations revealed that the literature from fugitive Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation was widely used to brainwash and radicalise Hindu girls.

In another case involving a Hindu girl named Nimisha, in 2011, Kerala police arrested two persons named Sheena Farzana and Naser, two alleged ‘handlers’ who were recruiting young girls in Kerala to go and ‘work’ for ISIS in Yemen. They were both from Sathyasarani, an organisation run by the now-outlawed Islamist jihadist outfit PFI. Investigations led to the discovery of several other targeted conversions. Nimisha, alongside 21 other Hindu girls, converted to Islam and married Muslim men who were recruited by the Islamic terrorist group ISIS.

In 2017, when NIA started probing the ISIS link and Love Jihad cases, they found that two Hindu girls, Athira and Akhila (who later became Hadiya) were lured by the same woman, a PFI worker named Sainaba. All these cases had links with the Sathyasarani Trust or the Markazul Hidaya in Malappuram. Documents were found during a raid indicating that around 60 to 70 Hindu and Christian girls were at the Markazul Hidaya for ‘religious studies’ (conversion studies). Many such organisations are operating in Kerala, backed with heavy funding. The vote bank politics and the fear of offending the perennially offended, coupled with other factors, have caused sluggish probes in these cases.

Another such case was reported by a Christian mother from Kerala named Cynthia, who said that her daughter Tabitha, who was studying in a Gulf nation, had suddenly left after declaring that she wanted to embrace Islam. She eventually established a Bahrain-based Islamic organisation called Discover Islam Society. During a meeting with her mother, a Hijab-clad Tabitha told her mother that she could not live with people who are not Muslims.

Back in 2016, it was reported that between 2011 and 2015, 5,975 people in the state had converted to Islam, of these 1410 converted in 2015 alone.

The Islamo-leftist ecosystem and the so-called ‘secular’ political parties have long been trivialising the menace of love jihad/rape jihad/grooming jihad as a ‘hoax’, ‘fiction’, and ‘BJP-RSS conspiracy theory’ despite there being ample evidence and thousands of cases across the country. Back in 2023, a major controversy erupted when the film The Kerala Story showed how Hindu girls are targeted, brainwashed, sexually abused, threatened and coerced into conversion to Islam and subsequently forced into terror and other illegal activities. Predictably, the same Islamo-leftist ecosystem was outraged and labelled the film as a product of ‘Hindutva’ conspiracy theory.

Muslim grooming gang in Beawar trapped, threatened, raped, blackmailed and pushed Hindu girls to convert to Islam

The term “Grooming gangs” evokes chilling parallels across many countries, most notably the infamous rape jihad cases in the United Kingdom wherein, for nearly four decades, gangs predominantly comprising Pakistani Muslim men systematically groomed, blackmailed, raped and tortured White Christian and other non-Muslim girls. In India, the disturbing cases of sexual exploitation of minor Hindu girls by a Muslim grooming gang have been uncovered in several districts. The Beawar case inevitably recalls the 1992 Ajmer sex scandal, one of India’s most infamous grooming gang cases.

In Rajasthan’s Beawar, the local police busted a gang of illiterate Muslim youths Rehan Mohammad (20), Sohail Mansuri (19), Lukman (20), Arman Pathan (19), Sahil Qureshi (19), and two minors, who were trapping Hindu girls, raping them, and forcing them to convert to Islam. These rape jihadis were teaching Hindu girls about namaz, roza, and reciting the Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith). Furthermore, they were pressuring the girls to wear burqas, perform namaz, observe Roza (fast) and brainwash them for conversion to Islam.

As per a victim’s testimony, these rape jihadis used to follow Hindu girls studying in class 10th at a school in Beawar’s Bijainagar. After coming in contact with the girls over mobile phone, they would sexually assault the girls, take explicit pictures and videos of the crime and then use them to further abuse them. The accused would give small mobile phones to the victims.

The victims said that the men would come in new vehicles, including Bullet motorcycles and other cars, to take them away.

In a striking similarity with the Chhangur Baba conversion racket’s modus operandi, one of the victims in the Beawar grooming jihad case said, “They once told me that a Brahmin girl would fetch ₹20 lakh if sold, and you (a Dalit) would get ₹10 lakh.” The girls said in their statements that they were continuously blackmailed with obscene photos and videos and forced to bring in other girls. One of the victims from Beawar disclosed that the ‘Muslim gang’ used to pressurise her to go to the local maulvis and mosques. In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, the police busted a similar grooming jihad racket earlier this year.

MP: Congress councillor Anwar Qadri gave lakhs to Muslim men to trap Hindu girls

In July 2025, Anwar Qadri, Congress councillor from Indore of Madhya Pradesh, were charged under the National Security Act (NSA) for orchestrating “love jihad” and using financial inducement to trap Hindu women. The action took place after Muslim men identified him as the person who paid them to target Hindu women and convert them.

Qadri was named in financing “Love Jihad” operations and was involved in multiple criminal activities. Notably, Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them. Sahil admitted that he was given Rs 2 lakh to marry a Hindu girl. At the same time, Altaf also admitted that he too had received Rs 1 lakh. The councillor had promised to give the remaining amount after ‘the work’ was completed. A video of the statements of both is also going viral.

In 2023, a similar Islamic conversion ring was busted involving one Illyas Qureshi. The matter came to light after the case of an 8-year-old Jain boy’s forced circumcision sparked outrage. After circumcising the boy, they created fake documents with a Muslim name and showing Qureshi as his real father.

Back then, the police had said that a whole racket of religious conversion was collaborating with Ilyas Qureshi.

Rape, threats, forced conversions to Islam and perpetual abuse by rape jihadis in Uttar Pradesh: Locations change, modus remains the same

Western Uttar Pradesh has been a hotbed of grooming jihad and other Islamist crimes. In 2020, the Kanpur Police formed a Special Investigation Team after several cases of forced conversions of Hindu women to Islam on the pretext of marriage were reported from the city, especially from Kanpur’s Juhi Colony.

In November 2020, the SIT submitted its report to the Kanpur range inspector general, after probing 14 cases lodged in the police stations across the Kanpur district over the last year. Out of 14 cases, the SIT probed 11 criminal cases. In one case, one Fateh Khan pretended to be Aryan Mehrotra to trap a 14-year-old Hindu girl in Kanpur’s Gopal Nagar. The Muslim perpetrator befriended the minor Hindu girl, raped and assaulted her and threatened to harm her parents. The SIT report also revealed that Fateh Khan pressured the victim to convert to Islam and got her Aadhar card made in the name of Mariyam Fatima. The rape jihadi was booked under the POCSO Act alongside other relevant provisions.

In another case, a Muslim man named Mohammed Ubais, aka Babu, posed as a Hindu to entrap a 16-year-old minor Hindu girl. Ubais, with the help of his sister, Mahi Hayat Khan. The accused, along with his sister, tried to brainwash and pressure the minor victim to adopt Islam. The girl was rescued by her mother, and the accused was sent to jail.

Similar cases involving Muslim perpetrators targeting Hindu girls from Naubasta, Govindnagar, Babu Purwa, Chakeri, and Juhi Colony were detailed in the SIT report. In most of these cases, a common modus operandi was found. The Muslim perpetrators would make contact with gullible Hindu girls, befriend them, ensnare them into their love trap, sexually exploit them, record obscene videos and take pictures, threaten and blackmail them, and force them into converting to Islam.

In all 11 cases the SIT probed, they found certain transgressions based on which the accused were arrested and sent to jail. Pertinently, in 7 of these 11 cases, the victims were minors.

Back in 2020, it was reported that a Hindu girl named Shalini Yadav, who went missing, was found after two months; however, she had converted to Islam and became Fiza Fatima. Shalini Yadav (Fiza Fatima) uploaded a video on Facebook, eloping from her house and telling the story of converting to Islam and getting married to Mohammad Faisal. Shalini’s brother, however, called this a case of love jihad and alleged that a grooming gang was active in the Juhi Colony.

In 2020, it was reported that in just two months, 5 girls ran away from their homes in the Kanpur area with Muslim men. Other than Shalini Yadav, two sisters, residents of Awas Vikas, Kalyanpur, fled with the accused Shahrukh and another Muslim youth, both residents of Juhi Colony. Similarly, a girl and her younger sister, both residents of Panki Ratanpur Colony, accused Mohammad Mohsin. The case came to light when the younger sister understood the game plan of the Muslim perpetrators.

Beyond individual cases of love jihad, organised Islamic conversion rackets pose an unavoidable threat to India’s demography and Hinduism

While this discussion so far must have been alarming, however, we have not even included individual cases of love jihad, which are rampant across the country. Individual cases of Muslim men targeting Hindu and other non-Muslim women for sexual abuse and forced conversion further worsen the situation.

These individual cases also involve similar modus operandi: befriend, lure into love trap by either posing as a Hindu man or a pretending to a ‘secular-progressive’ Muslim, establish sexual relations by promising marriage, record obscene visuals and use the same to blackmail the Hindu victims, force feed them beef, coerce them into converting to Islam and marrying the Muslim perpetrator. A refusal to comply would either result in the victim’s murder or loss of reputation in society.

The cases discussed above point to a consistent toolkit of sexual harassment, blackmail, forced conversions, and the use of foreign funding by organised Islamist networks to execute this toolkit. Exploiting vulnerabilities of their Hindu targets, Muslim grooming gangs and conversion rackets are operating across the country, ruining the lives of Hindu and other non-Muslim women and men, taking steps towards modifying the demography of India.

While the Christian missionaries and Pentecostal pastors harvest souls for Christianity by offering financial inducements, giving food grains, and promising to ‘miraculously’ heal diseases, Islamic rape jihadis and conversion rings rely on feigning love, sexual exploitation, coercion and brainwashing to convert their Hindu targets to Islam. It is no hyperbole that the Hindus and their religious-cultural identity are facing a two-front war.

Ironically, while Islamic conversion rackets, from Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba to ISIS-linked Kerala cases, are specifically targeting the Hindus and destabilising the Hindu-majority India’s social fabric, anyone criticising them is labelled Islamophobic.

In fact, such cases are downplayed by the Islamo-leftist cabal as either exceptions or responded with a deliberate silence by the ‘secular’ politicians and their supportive ecosystem.

While astonishing, these cases involving organised Islamic conversion rackets backed by structured incentives, foreign funding, Hindu-hating jihadist motivations and a whitewashing propaganda machinery at its disposal, have been rampant in the country for many years. These are not mere crimes but an orchestrated threat to India’s demography, religious harmony and national security.

India owes its secular character to the Hindu majority, with the Hindus under threat, India’s soul is under threat. There are many Islamist ‘Chhangur Babas’ lurking around in the country. Thus, this insidious Islamist anti-Hindu toolkit needs to be dismantled through not only busting conversion rackets, punishing the Jihadist perpetrators, bulldozing their properties, spreading awareness against love jihad and conversion tactics, but also destroying the funding sources and through policy interventions.