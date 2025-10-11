Indian Hindu travel vlogger shares harrowing ordeal in Muslim-majority Jordan, narrates how he was forced to convert to Islam

A YouTube video of an Indian Hindu vlogger travelling to Jordan has gone viral across social media, as he said that several Muslims attempted to convert him to Islam. Describing himself as a secular Hindu, the vlogger said that he experienced repeated attempts at “religious influence” while he was in the Middle Eastern nation.

In the viral Friday (10th October) Instagram reel, the vlogger was disappointed when he explained that he didn’t expect to be asked questions on converting religions while just visiting as a tourist. “I genuinely want to learn about this whole thing of religious conversion, which is being spoken about by a few people,” he explained in the clip. “Middle Eastern nations and people are so lovely, and they’ve got my heart, but these couple of persons who continue to influence others to get converted to their religion are something I did not like at all.”

He went on to say that even though he is fond of Jordan and the people, the experience made him feel uneasy. “I love Jordan and its people, and I’ll definitely return, but this was something I really wanted to discuss because I encountered this situation nearly every day there,” he said.

The vlogger’s entry has caused public debate online, with numerous users condemning his right to religious freedom and the actions of those who reportedly attempted to convert him. Although Jordan is a developed Arab state celebrated for its hospitality, such incidents give a negative impression to tourists. It should be noted that Jordan itself is considered by many to be one of the more progressive Middle Eastern Muslim majority countries.

Most netizens agreed with his message that religion must be a personal preference, and not by pressure. “Each individual has his or her own belief and faith. Forcing someone to convert is not only wrong, it’s disrespectful,” one commenter said.