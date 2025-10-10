Sikh man desecrates Guru Granth Sahib in Jammu, mob retaliates by burning down his house

On Wednesday (8th October), a Sikh man identified as Manjit Singh was arrested for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Koulpur village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday (7th October) when the accused poured inflammable liquid on the holy text and set it on fire. While four saroops were destroyed, one was partially damaged.

This sparked chaos and unrest in the area, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in connection with the case. The police arrested Manjit Singh shortly after the incident.

I congratulate to Sikhs of Jammu for bulldozing the house of ‘Manjit Bela’ who had burnt the five Saroops of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib at village Kolpur in Samba district during the early hours of 8/10/2025. He has been arrested but his associates are still absconding. https://t.co/b4aDWVNpsS pic.twitter.com/4QHaAPBuu2 — Dr Kulbeer Singh Badal (Sandhawalia) ✍️ (@DrKS_Badal) October 8, 2025

Later, two of his accomplices were also apprehended. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

In a statement, the police informed, “We have arrested the accused after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway.”

In the meantime, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj reached the site of desecration and imposed a lifetime ban on the members of the managing committee of the Gurdwara.

“The ban also includes their family members and prohibits them from holding managerial responsibilities at any gurdwara in the future,” he emphasised.

It has come to light that a mob of local Sikhs burnt down the house of the accused. It was later demolished using bulldozers.