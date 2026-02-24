Singapore PM welcomes CM Yogi Adityanath, investment proposals worth ₹19,877 crore agreed upon on the first day of CM’s visit

On 23rd February, the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he arrived there for a two-day visit. Sharing a picture with CM Yogi on X, PM Wong highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is India’s third-largest state economy and one of the fastest-growing regions.

“Glad to welcome Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister @myogiadityanath to Singapore. Uttar Pradesh is the third largest state economy and one of the fastest growing regions in India,” the Singaporean PM wrote.

Investment proposals worth ₹19,877 crore approved on the first day of the Singapore visit of CM Yogi Adityanath

Interestingly, CM Yogi’s Singapore visit is proving to be a mega success as on the very first day, he secured massive investments. Under MoUs signed with various international companies and institutions, investment proposals totalling ₹19,877 crore were agreed upon. This investment will play a crucial role in strengthening the state’s economy and creating large-scale employment.

CM Yogi Adityanath attended various high-profile meetings in Singapore, wherein investors expressed their commitment to long-term investment in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister stated unequivocally that the Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed to providing investors with a transparent policy framework, prompt approvals, improved law and order, and modern infrastructure.

The major agreements signed on 23rd February include urban development, data centres, logistics, renewable energy and agriculture-based solar projects. Through these projects, along with giving impetus to industrial activities in the state, thousands of new employment opportunities would be generated.

Universal Success Group has proposed investing ₹6,650 crore to develop group housing, logistics parks, and data centre projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, Golden State Capital (GSC) has announced an investment of ₹8,000 crore to establish a 100 MW data centre in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest ₹2500 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen and agri-PV (agri-cum-solar) projects in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, AVPN Limited has committed to invest ₹2,727 crore in the renewable energy and agri-PV sectors.

Besides, the Chief Minister also focused on the area of skill development. A cooperation agreement was signed with ITE Education Services (ITEES) to strengthen the TVET system.