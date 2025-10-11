A case was registered by the police at the A-Division police station in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday (10th October) after Sar Tan Se Juda (call for beheading) slogans were raised by some Muslims during an Eid procession. The police action came after videos of the procession, in which Muslims can be heard raising the slogans, went viral on social media. Seven individuals have been arrested by the police so far in connection with the case.

According to the FIR, accessed by OpIndia, the incident occurred on September 4, 2025, in an Eid procession taking place in the Darbargarh area. Some Muslims raised the slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda”, “Allahu Akbar”, and “Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah” at the Darbargarh Circle Bardhan Chowk. The Muslim participants also carried Islamic flags featuring Arabic phrases and symbols of swords.

Act committed with the intent to spread communal hatred: FIR

The FIR, filed by PSI VR Gameti of the A-Division police station, stated that the accused committed the act with the intention of spreading hatred. It added that the acts of the accused had the potential of causing public unrest and inciting communal hatred and enmity. The FIR added that the accused also attempted to incite enmity and hatred through social media, and threatened to kill people with ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 196(1)(A), 196(1)(B), 353(1)(B), and 351(3) of the BNS. The accused were arrested after police identified them through viral videos. The arrestees have been identified as Mohsin Khan, Salim Khan Pathan, Bilal Hasanbhai Noida, Imran Siddiqbhai Qureshi, Yunus Haroon Qureshi, Sahil Noida, Altaf Shaikh, and Sahil Boudin Belim. OpIndia attempted to contact the complainant, PSI VR Gameti, for more information, but was unable to reach him. Currently, the police have arrested the accused and are preparing for their remand. Further investigation is underway in the case.