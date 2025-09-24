The Union Home Ministry has said that activist Sonam Wangchuk incited the violence on Leh on 24 September in which the BJP office and public property were damaged by a mob. In a press release issued in late evening on Wednesday, the ministry said that Wangchuk incited the violence despite the fact that his demands were integral part of the ongoing discussions with the High-Powered Committee.

The ministry’s statement said, “the demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

It further stated, “on 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh. They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle. The unruly mob attacked the police personnel in which more than 30 police/CRPF personnel were injured. The mob continued to destroy the public property and attack the police personnel. In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported.”

The ministry said that the situation was brought under control by 4PM. The statement reiterated, “It is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements.”

The statement noted that amidst these violent developments, Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation.

The ministry also stated, “It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on same issues. Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High-Powered Committee as well as Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders.

The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for Ladakh scheduled tribe from 45% to 84%, providing 1/3 women reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. With this process for recruitment of 1800 posts was also commenced.”

The statement added, “However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC has been trying to sabotage the dialogue process.”

The ministry stated that the next meeting of High-Powered Committee has been scheduled on 6th October while meetings are also planned on 25th and 26th September with the leaders from Ladakh.