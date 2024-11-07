‘Spirit of Peanut’: As a squirrel runs past the podium ahead of Kamala Harris’ concession speech, netizens remember euthanised Squirrel

Donald J Trump has pulled a historic victory becoming the 47th President of USA. Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech promising a peaceful transfer of power and expressing pride in the manner in which she ran her campaign.

Minutes before her concession speech, a squirrel was seen running across the podium. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video of the squirrel.

A squirrel made a cameo ahead of Kamala Harris' losing speech at Howard University. pic.twitter.com/5c7EDA0djk — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2024

Many reacted, remembering Peanut, the pet Squirrel who was mercilessly taken away from its owner and euthanised by the state.

On 30 October, an orphaned squirrel named Peanut, who became a social media sensation, was euthanised by New York state officials after being seized from the home of his caretaker, Mark Longo. According to reports, New York officials raided Longo’s house and seized the squirrel along with a rescued raccoon named Fred. Both animals were euthanised on the same day they were taken from Longo, apparently to test if they had rabies.

The issue became a political issue ahead of elections with Donald Trump Jr, Elon Musk and several others slamming the tyranny of the state.

Donald J Trump has won the elections, becoming the 47th President of the United States of America with 295 Electoral Votes compared to Kamala Harris, who managed to win 226 out of the required 270. Trump won approximately 50.9% of the popular vote (72,560,841) and Kamala got 47.6% (67,878,826). In a major upset for the Democrats, Donald Trump won 28+ states with 1 Congressional District while Kamala Harris won 18 states plus DC and 1 district in Nebraska. The US Senate is now a Republican majority with 52 seats. The House of Representatives is yet to see final results which may take days. Currently, it is in a close contest.