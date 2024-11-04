On 30 October, an orphaned squirrel named Peanut, who became a social media sensation, was euthanised by New York state officials after being seized from the home of his caretaker, Mark Longo. According to reports, New York officials raided Longo’s house and seized the squirrel along with a rescued raccoon named Fred. Both animals were euthanised on the same day they were taken from Longo, apparently to test if they had rabies.

The issue has now become a political campaign for the Republicans. Elon Musk condemned the merciless killing of Peanut and said that Donald Trump would save the squirrels.

Donald Trump Jr too hit out at the democrats. “I can’t believe Democrats in New York killed the Elon Musk of squirrels!!!”, he said.

I can’t believe Democrats in New York killed the Elon Musk of squirrels!!! pic.twitter.com/s295QZjWQw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2024

In a recent speech, Donald Trump Jr brought up Peanut again. He said, “If someone adopts a baby pet squirrel – justice for peanut! Our government will let in 16,000 rapists, they will let in 13,000 murderers, they will let in 6,00,000 criminals across our border, but if someone has a pet squirrel without a permit they will go in there and kill the squirrel! That is the Democrat party. That’s where they will go. That’s their overreach.

