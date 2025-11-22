The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has revealed that the number of voters has witnessed an inexplicable rise in the state. According to a report of the Indian Express, since the last SIR in 2002, registered voters in the state have increased by 66% from 4.58 crore to 7.63 crore.

As per the report, out of the 10 districts in the state which have experienced the alarming rise in the number of voters, 9 districts border Bangladesh. The data collected by the Election Commission of India indicates that in all the 9 border districts , the minimum increase in the number of voters is over 70% with the highest percentage of increase crossing 100%. Uttar Dinajpur has witnessed the highest spike in the number of voters at 105.49%, followed by Malda at 94.58%.

Three districts, Murshidabad, South-24 Parganas, and Jalpaiguri, recorded an increase of 87.65%, 83.30% and 82.3% respectively. The number of voters in Cooch Behar and North-24 Parganas increased by 76.52% and 72.18% respectively. Additionally, the voter numbers increased by 71.46% in Nadia and by 70.94% in Dakshin Dinajpur. Birbhum, the only non-border state in the top 10 districts, registered a rise of 73.44% in the number of voters. Kolkata recorded the lowest increase in the number of voters at 4.6%, from 23,00,871 voters in 2002 to just 24,07,145 voters in 2025.

The BJP has attributed the rise in the number of voters in the state to Muslim infiltrators from neighbouring Bangladesh. However, the ruling TMC has denied infiltration as the cause of the increase in the number of voters and instead claimed that the spike was a result of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh entering the state after facing persecution in their home country.

TMC blames Bangladeshi Hindu refugees for the increase

Pointing out that the Hindu population in Bangladesh has decreased from 23% (in 1951) to 8% (in 2022), TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said that the Bangladeshi Hindu refugees are the reason for he number of voters shooting up in the state. “The sharp rise is due to Hindu refugees who have come from Bangladesh and settled in the border districts. The Hindu population in Bangladesh dropped from 23% (in 1951) to 8% (in 2022). They have not gone to China. Apart from small sections going to Assam and Tripura, the majority have come to West Bengal,” Chakraborty told the Indian Express.

Chakraborty accused the BJP of spreading a false narrative of Muslim infiltration. He claimed that Muslim infiltrators have settled in areas where the BJP has won. “Such people have settled in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Bangaon, where the BJP has won with their votes. In Malda and Murshidabad, there is a sizable Muslim population, and we have won seats. However, our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, does not believe in such religious divisions and is demanding protection for all,” Chakraborty added.

BJP points out how the border districts are set to become Muslim-majority areas

However, the BJP maintained that infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslims caused the alarming rise in the number of voters in the state. “We have been saying this for years, and it’s now being reflected in data. Seven districts bordering Bangladesh are in an alarming condition, and many are expected to become or will become Muslim-majority districts due to infiltration,” Senior BJP leader and former state president Rahul Sinha said. “This infiltration and creation of hubs is being planned. That is why data shows an abnormally high percentage of voters as compared to 2002,” he added. Sinha said that the impact of infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslims is not visible in Kolkata because the city is expensive and the infiltrators cannot afford accommodation there. “Infiltrators may use it as a conduit, but never as a place of residence due to the high cost of living. Buying an apartment in Kolkata is costly. With the same money, residences of 50 people can be accommodated in the districts,” Sinha said.

The CPI(M) also repeated the claims of the TMC and alleged that the drastic rise in the number of voters in the state was due to the infiltration of Hindu Bangladeshi refugees. “BSF should have checked this. A sizable number of Hindu refugees also came in with others; that’s why the Hindu population declined in the neighbouring country,” CPI(M) state president and Politburo member, Md Salim, said. “Firstly, during the Left Front regime, we were able to develop small urban centres into towns. District towns were also developed. So people from villages did not directly come to Kolkata but went to these towns, like Barasat. We were able to develop rural areas. Secondly, I think a section of people have moved out of Kolkata… some may have settled in the suburbs too, if they haven’t left the state. The birth rate (in Kolkata and the districts) is also a factor; it is not of a religious nature but due to backwardness,” Md Salim said regarding the lowest increase in voters in Kolkata.