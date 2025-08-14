On 14th August, the Supreme Court of India reserved its order on pleas challenging its 11th August directive to round up all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, making it clear there would be no immediate stay. The court, in its directive, had asked the authorities to start rounding up dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR in a phased manner. 5,000 dogs were to be removed from streets in the next 6-8 weeks.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria heard the matter. SG Tushar Mehta stressed the silent suffering of victims and pointed to WHO data of 305 annual rabies deaths, mostly children. He pointed out that sterilisation has failed to curb the menace. Senior advocates opposing the order admitted dog bites occur but argued infrastructure was lacking and warned against possible culling.

The court has asked all intervening parties to submit affidavits. The court said, “Have some responsibility… all those who have filed interventions have to file affidavits and furnish evidence. All of you.” The Bench, while hearing the matter, warned interveners not to make any anecdotal statements and to submit an affidavit when a counsel representing some “expert” claimed dogs are being picked up but no shelters are present.

Counsel: I represent an expert. Dogs are being picked up but no Shelters.



J Mehta: that is again an anecdotal statement. File an affidavit we will consider. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 14, 2025

The 11th August order, passed suo motu, directed municipal bodies to remove stray dogs, create large shelters within eight weeks, ban re-release, and ensure sterilisation and vaccination. Citing over 25,000 bite cases in Delhi in 2024 alone, the court said citizens’ fundamental rights were at stake and demanded urgent action.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.