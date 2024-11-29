Supreme Court stops Sambhal court from proceeding in the survey order till Jama Masjid Commitee’s plea is listed in High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, 29 November has asked the trial court in Sambhal not to proceed in the petition filed against the survey of Jama Masjid, until the Masjid committee petition challenging the survey order is listed in the High Court. As per reports, the apex court has also directed the trial court to keep the advocate commissioner’s report in the sealed cover and not to be opened in the meantime.

#BREAKING #SupremeCourt asks the trial court not to proceed in the suit against #Sambhal Jama Masjid, till the mosque committee's petition challenging the survey order is listed in the High Court.



SC also directs to keep the advocate commissioner's report in the sealed cover and… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 29, 2024

Admonishing the UP government, the Supreme Court has stated that peace and harmony must be maintained. A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar heard the petition against the trial court’s order directing a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi argued for the Jama Masjid Committee. He added that the trial court’s order of the survey was done in haste.

The Jama Masjid Committee has sought a stay on the trial court’s order for the survey. The apex court also allowed an additional 10 days to the advocate commissioner to file his report on the survey.