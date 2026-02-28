Tamil Nadu: DMK leader arrested for sexual assault and murder of 2-year-old baby daughter of his live-in partner

In Tamil Nadu, a 40-year-old DMK leader has been arrested for alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a two-year-old baby girl. As per reports, the accused, named M Periyanayagam alias Kalaignar, is a DMK youth wing branch secretary from Kombaikadu near Jesurajapalayam village in Anchetty Panchayat.

Periyanayagam has been arrested under POCSO Act charges on Thursday night by the Anchetty police. Reports say that a 24-year-old woman working as a mason had separated from her husband and returned to her native village in Krishnagiri district along with her 2-year-old daughter. She eventually developed a relationship with the accused Periyanayagam and started living with him.

On December 11 last year, the 2-year-old baby was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, with complaints that she had suffered from a ‘seizure’. The hospital had declared her ‘brought dead’. However, the child’s biological father had suspected foul play and complained to the police in Anchetty, requesting a post-mortem examination and investigation.

Medical examination of the deceased child revealed severe internal injuries consistent with sexual assault. The police investigation eventually stated that the child was sexually abused, allegedly by Periyanayagam, when the mother was away at work.