A suspected intrusion attempt at the highly strategic Nagrota Military Station in Jammu was thwarted late last night when an alert sentry noticed suspicious movement near the perimeter.

The incident, which took place around midnight, led to a brief but intense exchange of fire between the sentry and the suspected infiltrator.According to initial reports, the sentry promptly issued a verbal challenge upon spotting the suspicious activity.

When the suspect did not comply, the situation escalated, resulting in a short firefight. The sentry sustained a minor injury during the encounter but is reported to be in stable condition after receiving immediate medical attention.

The attack came alongside ceasefire violation by Pakistan in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, and border regions of Rajasthan. A fresh wave of drone attack was reported in Jammu, Srinagar, Akhnoor, and Rajasthan’s Barmer, just three hours after India and Pakistan agreed for ceasefire.