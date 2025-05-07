Terrorist Masood Azhar says his 10 family members, 3 associates killed by Indian missile strike in Bahawalpur, threatens counter attack 

Pakistani terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based Islamic terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, has stated that 10 of his family members, including his elder sister and her family, have been killed in the Indian missile strike on Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

A report in BBC Urdu mentioned that the deceased included Maulana Masood Azhar’s elder sister and her husband, Masood Azhar’s nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his family. The statement also added that a close aid of Azhar, his mother, along with two other associates were killed in the missile strike on the JeM building on Tuesday night.

کالعدم تنظیم جیش محمد کے سربراہ مسعود اظہر کی جانب سے کہا گیا ہے کہ انڈین حملے کے نتیجے میں انکے خاندان کے 10 افراد اور چار قریبی ساتھی بھی مارے گئے ہیں۔ بیان میں یہ بھی کہا گیا کہ ’اس ظلم نے سارے ضابطے توڑ دیے، اب کوئی رحم کی امید نہ رکھے۔‘

Azhar has released an angry statement against India and PM Modi, declaring violence and counterattacks. Azhar reportedly said, “This atrocity broke all the rules. No one should hope for any mercy now.”

India carried out Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6-7, targeting 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir where Islamic terror organisations had their training camps and operational bases. The Indian government has stated that all targeted locations were associated with terrorist activities and no civilian infrastructure or residence was targeted.