Thane Engineer arrested for spying for Pakistan, shared details about Warships and Submarines

Following Operation Sindoor, there has been a major crackdown against the Indian citizens who were spying for ISI and supplying sensitive information to Pakistan Intelligence Officials (PIOs).

During the same crackdown, now a Thane engineer has been arrested for spying for Pakistan. 27-year-old Mechanical Engineer Ravindra Verma was arrested on Wednesday, May 28, from Thane. The police investigation revealed that Verma repeatedly sent sensitive information to Pakistan.

Verma was employed as a Junior Engineer with a defence technology firm, that granted him access to the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Verma shared sensitive information about warships and submarines to the Pakistani intelligence operative through sketches, diagrams and audio notes. As per reports, Verma was apparently honey trapped by a Pakistani agent and after that he started working for them. He also received substantial amounts of money in his bank accounts, both in India and abroad.