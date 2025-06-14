Assam: 38 arrested for dumping cow head inside Hindu temple in Muslim-dominated Dhubri

On Saturday (14th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 38 accused were arrested in a massive crackdown overnight in connection to the desecration of a Hanuman Mandir in Muslim-dominated Dhubri.

Sarma confirmed the development via a tweet on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

38 arrested overnight in the Dhubri beef head incident. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 14, 2025

Earlier on Friday (13th June), he informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir on the following day of Bakri Eid.

“Hindus and Muslims met, and a Peace Committee was formed to resolve the matter. But again on the next day, another cow head was dumped in the Hindu temple,” the Assam CM added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the extremists resorted to stone pelting and put up 3 posters of ‘Nabin Bangla’ in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

“There is a communal group active in Dhubri. We have given shoot-at-sight orders to the police,” he emphasised.

The Assam Chief Minister made it clear that desecration of Hindu places of worship would not be tolerated in the BJP-ruled State.