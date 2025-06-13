Friday, June 13, 2025
Updated:

Assam: Cow head dumped inside Hindu temple in Muslim-dominated Dhubri, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets local Hindus, gives shoot-at-sight orders against extremists

Himanta Biswa Sarma put up 3 posters of 'Nabin Bangla' in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting local Hindus of Dhubri, image via his X handle

On Friday (13th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Muslim-dominated Dhubri after communal tensions broke out in the city over the dumping of cow heads at Hindu temples following Bakri Eid.

While speaking about the matter, Sarma informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir on the following day of Bakri Eid.

“Hindus and Muslims met, and a Peace Committee was formed to resolve the matter. But again on the next day, another cow head was dumped in the Hindu temple,” he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the extremists resorted to stone pelting and put up 3 posters of ‘Nabin Bangla’ in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

“There is a communal group active in Dhubri. We have given shoot-at-sight orders to the police,” he emphasised.

The Assam Chief Minister made it clear that desecration of Hindu places of worship would not be tolerated in the BJP-ruled State.

“Next year, I will come here and stay the night of Bakri Eid at the Goddess Kali temple. I am making it loud and clear today. The situation is absolutely unacceptable. Things were different in the past, not anymore,” he added.

“I am heading to the Hanuman temple to inspect the spot where the cow head was dumped. This will not be allowed to happen again. I will stay in the temple at night if necessary. We will not allow Dhubri to be destroyed,” Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised.

In a tweet, he made it crystal clear, “I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars and sacred spaces.”

“The incident of throwing beef at the town’s Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON’T BE SPARED,” Sarma concluded.

The incident of desecration of the Hindu temple was reported in the media on 8th June this year. A total of 22 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

