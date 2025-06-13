On Friday (13th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Muslim-dominated Dhubri after communal tensions broke out in the city over the dumping of cow heads at Hindu temples following Bakri Eid.

While speaking about the matter, Sarma informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir on the following day of Bakri Eid.

“Hindus and Muslims met, and a Peace Committee was formed to resolve the matter. But again on the next day, another cow head was dumped in the Hindu temple,” he added.

What transpired in Dhubri during Bakri Eid and how are we responding to the situation.



We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of Law and Order in the district and defeat all communal forces.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the extremists resorted to stone pelting and put up 3 posters of ‘Nabin Bangla’ in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

“There is a communal group active in Dhubri. We have given shoot-at-sight orders to the police,” he emphasised.

धुबरी में एक विशेष वर्ग हमारे मंदिरों को क्षति पहुंचाने की नीयत से सक्रिय हो चुका है।

We have issued SHOOT AT SIGHT ORDERS.



We have issued SHOOT AT SIGHT ORDERS.

The Assam Chief Minister made it clear that desecration of Hindu places of worship would not be tolerated in the BJP-ruled State.

“Next year, I will come here and stay the night of Bakri Eid at the Goddess Kali temple. I am making it loud and clear today. The situation is absolutely unacceptable. Things were different in the past, not anymore,” he added.

“I am heading to the Hanuman temple to inspect the spot where the cow head was dumped. This will not be allowed to happen again. I will stay in the temple at night if necessary. We will not allow Dhubri to be destroyed,” Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised.

इस बार ईद पर कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने धुबरी के हनुमान मंदिर में गौ मांस फेंककर घृणित और निंदनीय अपराध किया!



आगामी ईद पर अगर आवश्यकता पड़ी, तो मैं खुद रात भर हनुमान बाबा के मंदिर में पहरेदारी करूंगा।

In a tweet, he made it crystal clear, “I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars and sacred spaces.”

I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, naamghars and sacred spaces.



The incident of throwing beef at the town's Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED.

“The incident of throwing beef at the town’s Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON’T BE SPARED,” Sarma concluded.

Beef thrown in 100 year old Hari Mandir in Dhubri of Assam. Dhubri District of Assam do have 85 percent Muslim population.

Beef thrown in 100 year old Hari Mandir in Dhubri of Assam. Dhubri District of Assam do have 85 percent Muslim population.

Strong protest by AAKRSU(All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students Union) and Bajrang Dal, alleging this as conspiracy to create communal disturbance.

The incident of desecration of the Hindu temple was reported in the media on 8th June this year. A total of 22 people have been arrested in connection with the case.