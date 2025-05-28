On 28th May, the Indian Embassy in Tehran confirmed that it has raised the issue of three Indian nationals going missing in Iran under mysterious circumstances. The embassy has urged the Iranian authorities to make urgent efforts to trace the missing men and ensure their safety.

Reportedly, three Indian nationals from Punjab have gone missing in Iran, leading to diplomatic intervention. The three Indians have been identified as Husanpreet Singh from Sangrur, Jaspal Singh from SBS Nagar, and Amritpal Singh from Hoshiarpur. They disappeared shortly after reaching Tehran on 1st May.

According to the embassy, the families of the three victims informed them after losing contact post-arrival. Relatives of the missing Indians have alleged that an agent from Hoshiarpur had promised to route them to Australia via Dubai and Iran, assuring temporary shelter in Tehran.

However, the family members have stated that the men were kidnapped on arrival, with abductors demanding Rs 1 crore ransom and sharing a disturbing video showing the captives tied with yellow ropes and bleeding. Last contact with the missing Indians was made on 11th May.