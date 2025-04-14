TMC MP downplays Muslim onslaught on Hindus in Murshidabad as ‘small incident’, encourages violence against anyone ‘eyeing’ Waqf properties

Amid the Muslim onslaught on Hindus in Murshidabad, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Bapi Halder was heard threatening those eyeing to ‘capture’ Waqf properties with physical harm.

At the very onset, he downplayed the targeted violence by Muslim mobs against the Hindu community in Murshidabad under the garb of protests against the new Waqf law as a ‘small problem.’

Halder then tried to appease Muslims by vowing not to let anyone touch properties belonging to the Waqf Board.

The fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups who, under the pretense of protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, are continuously attempting to erase the existence of Hindus and are even throwing petrol bombs at the @BSF_India jawans—who is directly supporting them? This… pic.twitter.com/HZ5oiSWqIF — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) April 13, 2025

If someone dares to eye Waqf properties, gouge their eyes out, and break their hands,” the TMC BJP announced in South 24 Parganas.

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Monday (14th April) lashed out at Bapi Halder and asked, “What action has the crippled, cowardly West Bengal Police taken against this individual for directly inciting brutal torture and violence against the helpless, innocent Hindus of Murshidabad by these fundamentalists?”