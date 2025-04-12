Muslims attack Hindus in Murshidabad, destroy their homes, shops and businesses: Details

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on Friday (11th April) in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

Muslim mobs unleashed mayhem in Suti and Samserganj areas in Murshidabad after the conclusion of the Jumma Namaz.

They disrupted train services and caused public inconvenience, vandalised the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) with stones and sticks and brought life to a standstill in the district.

Attack on Hindu shops and temples in Murshidabad

However, the meticulous manner in which the radical Muslims targeted the Hindu community is worth noting. In the guise of peaceful protests, the extremists destroyed the sweet shop of a Hindu couple and looted all their belongings.

While breaking down in tears, the owner of the shop said, “I had a sweet shop here.” He then pointed towards his now-destroyed ‘Subha Smriti Hotel.’

“They took away all our belongings. including cash kept inside the shop…There is nothing left. How will we eat now?” the owner’s wife was heard saying.

Muslims also vandalised another establishment named ‘Sri Hari Hindu Hotel & Lodge’. The visuals of the damage were shared by the news agency ANI.

Murshidabad: Muslim Mob vandalised Shri Hari Hindu Hotel.

There have also been local reports of attacks on Hindu temples and idol desecration in Murshidabad. OpIndia, however, could not independently verify these claims.

Attacks on Hindu-owned homes and vehicles

According to a report by India Today, the extremists also targeted homes belonging to Hindu families.

“Several houses of Hindu families in the minority-dominated district were targeted and shops were attacked,” it stated.

Muslim mob with petrol bombs burned down Ambulances in Murshidabad, so that injured Police and Hindus can't be rescued.

“The protesters didn’t even spare an ambulance that got caught in the violence and set it ablaze. The driver of the ambulance was brutally thrashed before the vehicle was set on fire,” the report further pointed out.

🚨 #EXCLUSIVE | Murshidabad violence caught on camera.



On Cam: Miscreants seen damaging vehicles [India Today]



— Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf Law.

Hindu victims narrate their ordeal

An eyewitness confirmed to India Today that Muslims set fire to an ambulance and assaulted the driver of the vehicle. “We were scared and sitting inside our homes. I had kept my parents, wife and children at home,” he narrated.

The Hindu man pointed out that the attackers were local Muslims and not outsiders. A CCTV footage that has now surfaced online shows an attacker damaging the vehicle of a Hindu family in Murshidabad.

“They have destroyed and torched bikes, looted our belongings and set shops on fire,” another Hindu victim of the Murshidabad carnage narrated to ANI.

#WATCH | Murshidabad | A local vendor says, "They vandalised and torched so many things, including bikes. My uncle's shops were vandalised, and they also took away things that were in the shops. We couldn't sleep the entire night due to fear. The police weren't here when it all…

“I couldn’t sleep at night. We were awake and in fear. There was no police force when violence was being carried out here. The cops were running for their lives…Let us see if the government gives us compensation,” he added.

Manju Bhagat, the wife of a Hindu trader Amar Bhagat, told Aaj Tak, “They (Muslim mobs) tried to enter through the front gate. When they failed, they attempted to enter through the back gate.”

“They broke the bike, vandalised our home, and looted everything from chairs, mattresses, TV to expensive household items,” she added.

Family of Amar Bhagat

Police action so far

After widespread violence orchestrated by Muslim mobs made headlines, the West Bengal police posted a tweet claiming that the situation in Suti and Samserganj are under control.

“The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normal on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence,” it claimed.

Reportedly, 10 police personnel were injured in the Murshidabad violence. Several of their vehicles were set ablaze by Muslim mobs. The cops also braved heavy stone pelting.

The situation in Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Raids are…

In a statement on Saturday (12th April), the police stated that 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence carried out in Murshidabad.

“About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence,” a cop told The Times of India.