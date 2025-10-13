Tripura: Jaynal Uddin rapes a 14-month-old toddler in Panisagar, murders and buries the victim’s body

In a disturbing incident on Saturday (11th October), a man identified as Jaynal Uddin raped, murdered and buried the body of a 14-month-old infant. The incident occurred in Panisagar town in the Northeastern State of Tripura.

The development was confirmed by the Tripura police on Sunday (12th October). The accused is 44 years old and a relative of the deceased.

The police apprehended him from Nilam Bazar village in Sribhumi district of Assam on Sunday and brought him back to Tripura.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the child was visiting the house of her maternal uncle along with her mother. The matter came to light after the accused took the victim along with him, but did not return after several hours.

Later, the family of the infant notified the police, which then launched a vigil operation to find the child. The police found the buried body of the 14-month-old toddler.

In a statement, SDPO Balhara said, “Our suspicions led us to dig at the spot, which resulted in the grim discovery of the child’s lifeless body.”

The dead body was thereafter sent to the Panisagar Sub-divisional hospital for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In the meantime, Jaynal Uddin had fled the crime scene but was nabbed on Sunday through an intensive operation. The incident has left the family and the local community in a state of shock.

They are now demanding strict action against the accused.