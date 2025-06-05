Top Naxal leader Sudhakar, carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh, killed in Chhattisgarh

Indian security forces have launched a massive operation against left wing terrorism in the country and have successfully eliminated several high profile naxal leaders in the country. The latest one to bit the dust is naxal leader Sudhakar, who had a bounty of Rs 40 Lakh on his head.

The top naxal leader was killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday, June 5, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. On Thursday early morning, acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) launched a coordinated operation in the area where the naxals were hiding. Once cornered, the naxals engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the joint forces.

In the ensuing encounter, the senior naxal leader was shot dead.

This is another serious blow to the leftist terrorism after the recent death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basavaraj in an encounter.