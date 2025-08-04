Toronto, Canada: Tallest idol of Lord Ram in North America inaugurated in Mississauga

In Toronto, Canada, the tallest idol of Lord Ram in the entire North America has been inaugurated at a Hindu Temple in Greater Toronto area. As per reports, the 51-feet idol was inaugurated on the premises of the Hindu Heritage Centre and temple in the town of Mississauga.

Thousands gathered in Mississauga as North America’s tallest idol of Lord Ram was unveiled at the Hindu Heritage Center, with top Canadian ministers and opposition leaders in attendance. The grand ceremony marked a significant moment for the Indian diaspora.

Combined with the pedestal, the idol stands over 70 feet. Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez, President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali and Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu were among the officials present, along with the leader of Opposition in the House of Commons.

On behalf of the Indian government, Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, the Acting Consul General in Toronto consulate was present in the ceremony. Singnifant donations by an Indian-Canadian businessman Laj Prasher, and efforts of the Hindu community has made possible the successful inauguration of the project that took over 4 years.

The fibreglass idol with steel superstructures was made in Delhi. In future, a Chhatra (umbrella) is also to be added, after necessary permits are in place. Head Priest Acharya Surinder Sharma Shastri has stated the idol is inspired by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.