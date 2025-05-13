‘Trade didn’t figure at all in ceasefire discussions’: Indian Govt officials refute Donald Trump’s claims

India and Pakistan were at the brink of war following the massacre of tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, by Pakistan backed terrorists. India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response targeting terror camps running in Pakistan territory. That led to escalation from Pakistan side as they sent a wave of drones and missiles to India for 3 nights in a row. Indian Air Force destroyed several Pakistani air bases in response.

Spooked by India’s strong retaliation, and worried that a panicked Pakistan may touch the Nuclear button, USA brokered a ceasefire between the two Nuclear neighbours. US President Donald Trump claimed that he used trade to stop a conflict between two countries with Nuclear weapons. However, Indian government officials have reportedly shared that trade wasn’t even mentioned during the ceasefire talks.

Donald Trump made the claim during his interaction with the press at the White House, where, once again, he tried to take full credit for the ceasefire.

However, Indian government officials said that trade was not even mentioned during conversations between PM Modi and US Vice President JD Vance, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.