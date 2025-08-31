On 28th August, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra made controversial remarks against Hindus, directly targeting the Namasudra community. In a widely circulated video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, she was seen mocking Hindus and saying in Bengali, “All year you are Trinamooli, and during elections Sanatani?”, suggesting one cannot be both a Hindu and a supporter of TMC.

On 28th August, at a Trinamool workers’ meet in Karimpur Block-2, TMC MP Mahua Moitra made shocking and shameful remarks against Sanatanis, specifically targeting the Namasudra community.



She mocked Hindus by saying: “All year you’re Trinamooli, and during elections Sanatani?” —… pic.twitter.com/J4s0V9YKlL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 31, 2025

She went further and ridiculed SCs, Namasudras and Matuas, and even mocked the Vaishnav community’s sacred Kanthi Mala. Moitra dismissed them as “wearing a wooden mala and coming to take doles”. Her remarks were seen as deeply offensive and casteist, undermining communities that have historically faced discrimination.

While sharing the video on social media platform X, Malviya said that BJP has strongly condemned the speech. He accused Moitra of spewing anti-Hindu hatred and demanded that she should be held accountable for the derogatory comments. “This is pure anti-Hindu, casteist hate speech. There can be no forgiveness for such communal venom. BJP has always stood firmly with the Namasudra, SC and Matua communities. It is time for these communities to demand Mahua Moitra’s immediate resignation and launch a larger movement. She must be held to account for insulting SC-ST and Hindu communities,” he said.

Recently, Moitra made controversial remarks against union Home Minister Amit Shah where she called for his beheading.