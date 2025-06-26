U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fierce verbal attack against Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the 33-year-old democratic socialist who secured a victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. On his Truth Social platform, Trump labeled Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” and declared Democrats had “crossed the line” by nominating him.



In a post in Truth social, the Republican said “It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3 (Alexandria Ocasio Cortez), Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

Even the members of Mamdani’s own party called his candidency “too extreme to lead“

“Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City. His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs,” Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., said in a statement Wednesday. “Beyond that, Mr. Mamdani has called to defund the police and has demonstrated a deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments, which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing. He is the absolute wrong choice for New York.”

Trump’s outburst underscores Republican efforts to frame Mamdani’s win as emblematic of the Democratic Party’s leftward shift. Mamdani now advances to a general election contest against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.